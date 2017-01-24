Sprint hires chief operating officer to boost performance, cut costs

Sprint Corp. on Tuesday named a European executive to a newly created post of chief operating officer.
Néstor Cano, 52, joins the Overland Park-based wireless carrier to boost operations, reduce expenses, and improve systems and processes throughout the company, Sprint said in its announcement.
Cano had been president of Tech Data’s European operations and previously worked at technology companies in Spain, including Tronik and CCR Informática.
He starts Feb. 2 and will report to CEO Marcelo Claure.
“It’s time to accelerate our turnaround with operational excellence and superior execution,” Claure said in the announcement. “Néstor is a proven transformation leader with an incredible work ethic. His experience running low-margin businesses with low operating expenses will help Sprint continue its transformation and improve execution at all levels of the organization.”
Cano joins a management team at Sprint that includes a number of international telecom executives, including chief marketing officer Roger Solé, chief financial officer Tarek Robbiati and chief operating officer for technology Günther Ottendorfer.
Sprint said Cano will move to the Kansas City area with his family, a requirement Claure has made of other executives added to his team.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments