‘Dumbest challenge’: How long does it take to hit the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City Pause

1:45 Deep Background: Automated cars at CES 2017

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration