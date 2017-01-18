Sprint to report customer counts, financial updates Jan. 31

Sprint will update its end of 2016 subscriber counts and financial results on Jan. 31, wrapping up its performance in one of the busiest quarters for the wireless industry.
The Overland Park-based carrier has been gaining higher-revenue customers but losing pre-paid subscribers that tend to generate less money for wireless carriers. Sprint also has begun to transition customers from its popular half-off promotional plans to higher-revenue options.
The report will be available online at 6:30 a.m. Central and will cover October, November and December, which make up the third quarter of Sprint’s fiscal year that ends March 31.
Management will discuss the results during a conference call with analysts that will be available live on Sprint’s website an hour after the earnings report.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments