Deep Background: Talking tech, CES and Kansas City geek vibe

The latest episode of The Star’s “Deep Background” podcast features digital editors Leah Becerra and Jay Pilgreen talking about developments in technology and what it might mean for you.
Becerra joined the podcast after a Las Vegas trip to cover the Consumer Electronics show, where she wrote about robots, a smart breast pump, Garmin’s latest line of smart watches, a minivan designed by millennials, and a range of gadgetry.
Their conversation looked at some tech trends and the ongoing balance of convenience and privacy.
Think about subscribing to, and rating, the podcast. Start by listening here:
On Twitter, you can follow Becerra at @LeahBecerra and Pilgreen at @jaypilgreen.
Scott Canon: 816-234-4754, @ScottCanon
Comments