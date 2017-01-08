Christmas drones, New Year’s problems

If this Christmas was the season of the drone, it was also a time of crashes, losses and tweeted laments.
Social media is rich with commentary about fathers (major targets) crashing drones, girlfriends with tiny blades enmeshed in their hair (mothers removed them) and crying children whose favorite present went poof in the sky.
“How would you like it if your laptop flew away?” Shelley Holloway’s husband asked her after he lost his holiday drone.
Holloway, of Clawson, Mich., had posted a note on Nextdoor, the community-based social network, saying that “his Christmas has been ruined ever since.” (Apparently he didn’t like the ribbing.)
Most drones are harmless toys — albeit ones that seem to have a shorter shelf life than a Christmas tree — and can be bought at Amazon or Wal-Mart for under $100. But drones, particularly bigger ones, can cause major damage and injury, especially in the hands of neophytes.
Like birds, drones can be sucked into engines, creating a risk of planes being brought down. There is also a risk of drones themselves falling on people or their property. The Federal Aviation Administration requires a $5 registration for drones over 0.55 pounds, and insurance companies are girding for a wave of drone-related accident claims.
“We’re adamant,” said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “If a drone is seen in the vicinity of a wildland fire, we will remove our aircraft, which unfortunately can cause the fire to grow exponentially.”
The agency, known as CalFire, has adopted the warning “If you fly, we can’t!” It has a fleet of 50 aircraft and 31 million acres to cover. After a drone flew into what was called the Trailhead Fire in Auburn, Calif., last summer, CalFire grounded its aircraft for two hours.
About 2.8 million drones were sold in the United States last year, about 1.2 million of them over the holidays, according to the Consumer Technology Association, a lobbying group. As of Dec. 13, just over 500,000 people had registered with the FAA. Surely the rest of the owners will be stepping forward soon — if they haven’t already crashed their drones.
“My daughter got a drone from Santa, and its first launch took off and never returned,” Jim Stephens of Orinda, Calif., notified his neighbors on Nextdoor. “If you find a white and orange drone in your backyard or trees, please let me know.”
In an interview, Stephens said controlling the drone had been harder than he expected. “I should have let her drive it — maybe we’d still have it,” he said. His daughter, Iris, is 6.
Juan J. Alonso, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University who serves on the FAA’s drone advisory board, suspects that many drone buyers were surprised by the power of their machines — which hobbyists typically fly at 15 mph, but knowledgeable users can nudge up to 40 mph.
“Mostly people bought small drones, up to $500 or $600,” he said. “They’re probably novices who soon exceed capability of the drone or their own capability as a pilot. Most people have zero training.”
Although a drone can go “as high as you want,” Alonso said, the FAA limits their altitude to 400 feet.
“These are very sophisticated machines,” he added. “We want to make sure people use them responsibly.”
The FAA receives more than 100 reports a month from pilots who complain that drones have flown too close to their aircraft, an agency spokesman said. Drones have injured people and caused power disruptions.
To improve drone safety, the FAA created an app, B4UFly, and a webpage full of tips.
Anthony Melton of Sugar Land, Texas, was playing by the rules when disaster struck.
“Yes, that’s right — another drone lost in the neighborhood,” Melton said in a Nextdoor post. His son was flying the drone when it was lost and he cried; Melton was too upset to sleep. Then a neighbor spotted it on his roof, and the crisis ended.
Comments