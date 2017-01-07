FBI deletes details about hacking effort in document release

1:35 STEMI wants more people to get into S.T.E.M. Pause

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

2:10 NYE gunfire took out downtown loft window in KC

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:19 Life-size and roaring, these West Bottoms dinosaurs mean business

1:20 Pastry chef at Stock Hill shares what she cooks when she is off the clock

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:38 Staley senior Julian Ross wins Simone Award

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis