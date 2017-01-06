CES 2017: A K-State basketball player’s practice gadget, a tool to make all wine fine and more

Thursday was the first official day of the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — and there was plenty to see.
Here are a few highlights from the show floor.
The Lazer 900
Guitar Hero. Garage Band. Those games are so 2010. Try keeping a beat with a baskball in your palm instead. The Lazer 900 is actually being used as a way to help real-life pros practice. Pros like the Detroit Pistons. The Kansas State Wildcats and other college teams are trying out the The Lazer 900 too.
Waerator
The Waerator is for those who love to kick back and drink a glass of wine, but hate to let that wine aerate. Rather than taking the time to pour wine back and forth between two containers, the Waerator plugs right into the top of your bottle. It only takes a couple seconds and a $10 bottle of wine can be made to taste much better.
STEMI hexapod
This arachnid-looking robot does not come assembled in the box. That’s because STEMI is selling a learning experience. Hexapod is intended for ages 14 and up, but its makers encourage even those who are young at heart to give it a go.
Comments