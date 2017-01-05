Garmin is launching a new line of smart watches

Garmin International Inc. is rolling out three new smart watches early this year, with features designed for running, swimming, hiking, biking and other fitness activities.
The fenix 5, fenix 5S and fenix 5X will be available in the first quarter this year, the Olathe-based company said. The smart watches were introduced at the giant Consumer Electronics Show going on this week in Las Vegas.
The fenex 5 and fenix 5S will have a suggested retail price of $599.99, while the fenix 5X will have a suggested retail price of $699.99, the company said.
A fenex 5 Sapphire and fenix 5S Sapphire, featuring scratch-resistant sapphires lenses, will also retail for $699.99.
Garmin said the fenix watches were designed “to fit every wrist and every workout.”
The company also said the fenix 5S was named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the wearable technologies category. Products are recognized for outstanding design and engineering.
