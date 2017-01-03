After promise of 5,000 U.S. jobs, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to speak at conference

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will speak at an industry conference on Thursday.
Claure is scheduled to address the Citi 2017 Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 5:30 p. m. central in Las Vegas.
His appearance comes as Overland Park-based Sprint and its chairman, Masayoshi Son, the billionaire CEO of Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., have promised president-elect Donald Trump to create thousands of jobs in the United States. Claure has said Sprint will move jobs from call centers outside the United States and otherwise create jobs directly and indirectly in the United States.
Live audio of Claure’s remarks will be available online from Sprint.
