Sprint is looking for a new phone buyer

The Sprint executive in charge of securing the latest iPhones and Galaxy devices to sell to customers is leaving the Overland Park-based wireless company.
Rod Millar joined Sprint in 2015 as a vice president and early this year became senior vice president of product and supply chain, picking up duties with the exit of long-time executive David Owens.
Sprint spokesman Dave Tovar said Millar initiated his exit but could not elaborate on the executive’s reasons. Millar declined an interview Tuesday.
“He’s leaving all on good terms,” Tovar said. “Rod decided to leave.”
Sprint is searching for a successor and said Millar will remain to help with the transition.
Millar had worked at Tech Data Mobile before joining Sprint. The job required Millar to move to the Kansas City area, which Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure has made a condition of many executives’ employment.
Previously, Millar had been at Brightstar, which is the Miami-based phone distribution business that Claure co-founded in 1997. Claure became CEO of Sprint after selling Brightstar to Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., which had bought Sprint a year earlier.
At Sprint, Millar helped develop and launch the company’s Direct 2 You phone upgrade service in April 2015. The brain child of Claure, Direct 2 You was a “white glove concierge experience,” Millar said at its launch. Employees drove black and yellow Sprint vehicles to deliver handsets to customers.
Tovar said Millar’s planned exit did not reflect on Direct 2 You, which Tovar said is doing well.
Millar had projected 5,000 hires for the service that delivered new phones to customers, moved photos and contacts from their old phones and showed them how to use the new phone’s features.
