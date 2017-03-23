Personal Finance

March 23, 2017 10:32 AM

American Century adds three to its value team

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

Kansas City-based American Century Investments has added three fund managers to its value style investment team.

Alvin Polit will join the company April 10 as a senior portfolio manager and Bert Whitson and Jonathan Veiga will become senior investment analysts. All three were with Lombardia Capital Partners and were responsible for its international equity vaue portfolio.

At American Century, the men will be based in southern California and handle investments in international stocks. They use a value approach that seeks out undervalued stocks of companies that may experiencing temporary setbacks that leave them out of favor.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

