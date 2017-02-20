Indoor activities on a budget

Although we’ve experienced an unseasonably warm end to the winter season, this time of years still has plenty of drab, chilly days. Since spring weather may be upon us sooner rather than later, this could also mean the emergence of rainy weather. Usually in February, my family is chomping at the bit to escape the confines of the house and get active together! Regardless of rain, snow or sleet, here are my top ideas for making the most of drab weekends indoors.
Get artsy
Pinterest is bursting at the seams with ideas to keep kids entertained around the house. One of my favorites is making your own stickers using contact paper. It’s a great way to allow your kids to bring their artistic ideas to life and place them around the house, without going to an extravagant expense. This is also a creative and personalized gift they can give to friends or loved ones for a birthday or holiday.
Breakfast for dinner anyone? This is a favorite at my house, and nothing says breakfast like a stack of fluffy pancakes on a chilly day. We love to mix it up and make an actual pancake bar with fun topping options. Kids have so much fun using flavored syrups, chocolate chips, fruit and whipped cream. If you have a fireplace, “camp out” by the fire with some bath towels to protect the floor from spills.
Indoor camping
Speaking of camping, my kids get a particular kick out of building a fort and camping in the living room. Sometimes as parents we forget how simple it really is to have fun! Some chairs, blankets and reinforcement tape is all you need to build an awesome fort as a family. There are tons of fort templates you can follow online, or get creative and flex your own architectural skills! You can even enjoy snacks and a movie from the comfort of your own sleeping bags. Once it’s lights out, we usually let the kids sleep in their “tent” overnight. They have a blast!
Bring the outdoors in
Too often our outdoor toys (basketball hoops, activity sets, balls and play equipment) are left in boxes in the garage to collect dust during winter. We love to break this stuff out and set up in the basement or garage. I have a friend who even sets up her bounce house in the basement. Her kids have endless fun all afternoon!
When your kids get the wiggles, just remember when they are properly bundled up, they can handle 20 or 30 minutes running around outdoors. The rest of the time, you can count on these standbys to get you through the end of winter!
Kat's Money Corner is posted on KansasCity.com every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
Comments