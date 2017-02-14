Regional gems for a spring break road trip

This time of year people start to get the itch to make spring break plans. It always sneaks up quickly! We’ve covered staycations and destinations, but there are some surprising regional gems to discover that can save you money this spring break. And let’s face it, getting out of town and avoiding some of the daily humdrum (like grocery shopping and laundry) is sometimes worth the trip!
Omaha
If you haven’t yet taken your kids to experience the magic that is the Omaha Zoo, you’ll want to put this at the top of your list! If you want to save on an overnight stay, I’ve even heard of people leaving at 5 a.m., enjoying the zoo all day and driving back after dinner. It can be a long day for parents, but kids will sleep in the car anyways! The zoo is rated one of the best in the nation, well-known for its impressive Lied Jungle and Desert Dome. I’ve been to many zoos, and this one places you right in the middle of the wildlife!
St. Louis
KC’s sister city in Missouri, the home of the Arch is chalk-full of family activities. While in town, you won’t want to miss City Museum . This is honestly one of the best museums I’ve ever been to! If the idea of exploring a giant, colorful jungle of interactive equipment, large scale models and mazes sounds like fun to your kids, this is a place for you. My kids could run around there for HOURS and never get bored. Grant's Farm is also a magical experience, giving families an opportunity to play with the Clydesdale horses and other animals of Anheuser Busch. As a bonus, admission is free!
Wichita
The Museum of World Treasures is a wonderland for aspiring history buffs. There are artifacts galore, from dinosaur fossils to Egyptian mummies and more. Exploration Place is also an experience not to be missed, with an assortment of hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Join the Renaissance Era for a day and discover what it’s like to work in a real castle, one of the destination’s most popular exhibits.
Branson
Branson is popular every season, but Spring Break is always a hit because it’s warm enough for all the rides at Silver Dollar City , yet cool enough to stay in at night and enjoy a show. The Dixie Stampede is always a fun choice for the family because it combines a dinner experience with a show, and there are usually discounts online. There’s also a surprising variety of lodging options in Branson from lake-side at Table Rock , to camping, to hotels in the heart of the boardwalk . Whether you’re right in the middle of the action or off the beaten path at a relaxing retreat, there’s something for everyone!
While all of these day trips are affordable, be sure to check Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska visitor center sites for even more deals on stay, admission, and meals at your stops of choice.
Kat's Money Corner is posted on KansasCity.com every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
