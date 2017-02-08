Planning for Valentine’s Day with kids

Some might think it’s cheesy (in my case, it really is), but my husband and I love celebrating Valentine’s Day with our kids at home. Forget the expensive restaurant packages and over-the-top gifts. Celebrating a day of love just doesn’t seem right without the little loves of our life. Planning a Valentine’s Day with your kids is just as fun and romantic as without, if you are smart about planning and managing expenses.
Extra cheese, please
Yes, we are that family: the one who picks up the heart-shaped pizza; and I have no shame! Believe it or not, my kids ask about this every year when February hits. Many pizza shops offer a “heart-shaped” option. It’s a completely affordable way to make your kiddos feel special. Just be prepared to make this investment every year, because it’s a popular choice!
Side of chocolate
Chocolate on Valentine’s Day is kind of a thing, and the Hnatyshyn house is no exception! Chocolate-covered strawberries are a hit for the whole crew. Side bonus: They are incredibly easy to make. Be sure to prepare them the night before so they have plenty of time to cool. This is an easy project to do with kids, too, to involve them in the fun. Simply dip the fruit in melted milk or dark chocolate chips, depending on your preference, and place them on wax paper until fully cooled. If you want to get fancy, drizzle some white chocolate over the top. Yum!
Lights, camera, action!
We love to make Valentine’s Day a family movie night with a movie rental or discount DVD bin find. If you’re not too full on pizza and chocolate, popcorn and root beer floats are great fun during movie time.
Show the love in your community
Each year, CommunityAmerica offers paid volunteer time to employees who would like to make homemade Valentines for children receiving treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital. I love to have my kids help me create them and spread some love to those that might need it each Valentine’s Day. Many local non-profit organizations or retirement communities offer similar drop-off programs. Just be sure to check with the organization in advance to become familiar with their policies. Some scissors, construction paper and few markers are all you need to brighten someone’s day!
This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a hearty meal with the entire family, indulge in dessert and cuddle up on the couch for movie night. You’ll feel all the love you need from those that matter the most, without a large financial outlay.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
Comments