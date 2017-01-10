Indoor activities that won’t break the bank

It’s much easier to find free things to do in Kansas City when the weather is warm and heading outdoors is an option. Now that it’s a bit colder, you’ll need to find ways to get the most for your money with indoor activities.
My family stays plenty busy in January with Jack’s hockey schedule and friends’ birthday parties. When we don’t have something on the calendar, I’m on the hunt for activities that cost the least amount of money and expend the most energy.
Here’s a rundown of affordable indoor events and activities KC has to offer.
Hit the public library
The library is a personal favorite this time of year. If you have elementary-aged kids like I do, there’s a plethora of activities there to keep them stimulated for hours. Jack prefers the computers which feature educational programs we don’t have at home. Pete loves to look through all the books and toys at his disposal.
Use your community pass
People tend to neglect their community passes during the winter. It may sound strange, but we love to go swimming indoors when it’s cold outside. Now is a perfect time to make the most of an annual membership! Be sure to check out rotating classes and activities your center is offering to fill out the family calendar.
Seek Out KC gems
It’s never been easier to find free or affordable activities with sites like VisitKC, KC Kids Fun and Kansas City on the Cheap. Personally, I love Kaleidoscope and Wonderscope Children’s Museum because they’re hands-on and educational. Since they’re so affordable to visit, there’s also no guilt if you only stay for an hour or two. Something else to consider is that many local bounce houses offer ‘open jumps’ on days when reservations aren’t high. Jumping out the wiggles is a great way to spend a winter afternoon on the cheap. Just be sure to call ahead to see what’s open.
Try your hand at a workshop
I’ve heard wonderful things about free kids workshops at home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowes. I would love for our family to make something like a birdhouse together that we can display in the house year-round. Kids really enjoy learning to build things they can take pride in! The extra bonus is that it’s indoors and warm! I plan on checking out their rotating schedules for something that would suite us on a chilly day.
Don’t let the gloomy winter weather stop you from maximizing family time. With some quick online research and energy to burn, strap on your boots, pack up the family vehicle and head out for some quality time!
Kat's Money Corner is posted on kansascity.com every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
