Stars of the Olympics are changing the sponsorship game

FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Before Kim won gold in the snowboarding halfpipe event, her infectious personality and heartwarming origin story had already won her sponsorships from Toyota, Samsung, Visa and others. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo