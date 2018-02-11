North Americans make Korea men's Olympic hockey team unified

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Korea's Michael Testwuide skates during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Canada and Korea in Moscow, Russia. While the Korean women’s hockey team is a mix of players from South and North Korea, the men’s team features seven players from North America, including American forward Testwuide. They’re eligible to play for Korea because they’ve played there enough seasons and have a unique approach to these “home-ice” Olympics. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo