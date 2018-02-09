USOC wants full investigation before deciding CEO's future

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2015 file photo, USOC Chairman of the Board Larry Probst speaks during a news conference in Boston after Boston was picked by the USOC as its bid city for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee said they have no plans to part ways with CEO Scott Blackmun and will wait for results from an independent investigation into the federation's handling of sex-abuse complaints from gymnasts before making any major moves. Probst used the USOC's traditional pre-Olympics news conference Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, to apologize to the hundreds of gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar, who served as a doctor for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo