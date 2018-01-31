2020 Tokyo Olympic costs keep rising despite efforts to cut

In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 photo, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike holds a brochures of a 2018 draft budget while speaking during a press conference in Tokyo. Koike explained the city will more than double the billions it is already budgeting to stage the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers say the city’s added costs are for many projects that would have been done - with our without the Olympics. Kyodo News via AP Noriko Kawamura