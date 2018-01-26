Unease mixes with excitement as Pyeongchang awaits the world

In this Dec. 11, 2017, photo, Shin Jae-kyo, 54, who has owned Green Peace Motel for 13 years, speaks about a renovated room at his motel in Gangneug, South Korea. Just weeks before the Olympics, an unusual culture clash is taking place in Pyeongchang, and it’s only partly about the anticipatory jitters in this remote, mountainous region before a horde of foreigners arrives. He expects his rooms to eventually fill up, and will charge about 300,000 won for his rooms, though right now he’s only about 20 percent occupied for the games, which he and other owners said was common for motels in the area. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo