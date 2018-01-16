Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, damage is visible as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC. The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year. The charges are to be presented at what the military calls an Article 32 hearing, which will determine whether the accused are court martialed. U.S. Navy photo via AP, File Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton