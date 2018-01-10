Police recover 160 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes

Massachusetts police have intercepted a shipment containing 160 pounds of marijuana.
The Salem News reports police were tipped off to the shipment when workers at a trucking company noticed a bag of marijuana sticking out of a box from California. Investigators with drug-sniffing dogs found several other boxes containing the drug.
An undercover federal agent drove the boxes in a delivery truck to a Middleton business listed on the shipping label. Police then arrested 37-year-old Paul Lyman, of Lynn, as he and another man began loading the boxes into a SUV Monday.
Lyman has pleaded not guilty to charges of marijuana trafficking and conspiracy. The other man has yet to be charged.
Police say while marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, the shipment was not going to a legal outlet.
