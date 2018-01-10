National & International

Police recover 160 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 06:01 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MIDDLETON, Mass.

Massachusetts police have intercepted a shipment containing 160 pounds of marijuana.

The Salem News reports police were tipped off to the shipment when workers at a trucking company noticed a bag of marijuana sticking out of a box from California. Investigators with drug-sniffing dogs found several other boxes containing the drug.

An undercover federal agent drove the boxes in a delivery truck to a Middleton business listed on the shipping label. Police then arrested 37-year-old Paul Lyman, of Lynn, as he and another man began loading the boxes into a SUV Monday.

Lyman has pleaded not guilty to charges of marijuana trafficking and conspiracy. The other man has yet to be charged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say while marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, the shipment was not going to a legal outlet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video