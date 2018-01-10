National & International

House, Senate committees to hear Sunday booze sales bills

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 04:48 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana House and Senate committees are poised to take up legislation to end the state's ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

The House Public Policy committee is hearing testimony Wednesday morning. The Senate Public Policy committee does so in the afternoon.

Both committees are considering separate bills containing identical provisions.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders have expressed support for its passage this year.

Senate Republicans made it one of their priorities for the session.

A measure that would allow convenience stores, big box retailers and pharmacies to sell cold — and not just warm — beer faces a far more uncertain fate.

Currently that is a right enjoyed primarily by package liquor stores, which have fought hard to keep it that way.

