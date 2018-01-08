Iowa AG files lawsuit alleging illegal disposal

The Iowa attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit against a former Sioux City council member alleging the improper storage and disposal of millions of pounds of electronics and hazardous waste.
The Sioux City Journal reports the state filed the lawsuit Monday in Woodbury County District Court against Aaron Rochester, who lost his bid for re-election in 2011 after a single council term. The suit seeks unspecified civil penalties against Rochester and a permanent injunction to prevent his recycling businesses from further violations.
The attorney general's office says more than 17 million pounds of waste, some of which includes lead, mercury and other toxic material, has been stored at facilities in Iowa and Nebraska. The Iowa cleanup could surpass $1.5 million.
Rochester expressed surprise at the lawsuit and says he's willing to work with the state.
Comments