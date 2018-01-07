Vietnam tries former oil executives in widened crackdown

Dinh La Thang, front left, is led into a court room by police in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Vietnam opened a major corruption trial Monday against defendants who include the former senior Communist official and a former oil executive the Vietnamese government is accused of snatching from Germany. Thang, former Politburo member and former chairman of state energy giant PetroVietnam is accused of mismanagement in a thermal power plant. Vietnam News Agency via AP Doan Tan