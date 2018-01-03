National & International

Democratic congressman Pocan says Ryan is vulnerable

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 02:58 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is at risk of losing re-election, so he plans to campaign heavily in Ryan's district to help challenger Randy Bryce.

Pocan said Wednesday that he thinks Ryan is vulnerable because of his work to write and pass the tax overhaul bill that has steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.

Pocan has held town halls in Ryan's southeast Wisconsin district and plans to do more this year.

Ryan campaign spokesman Jeremy Adler says Pocan's campaigning in Ryan's district will only remind voters of how out of touch Democrats are. Adler says voters know that Ryan is "working hard on their behalf."

Pocan is one of the most liberal members of Congress and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

