National & International

US construction spending rose 0.8 percent in November

By MATT OTT Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

U.S. builders spent 0.8 percent more on construction projects in November. It was the fourth consecutive monthly gain and provides evidence that construction should continue to support economic growth.

The Commerce Department says that the November advance follows October's revised 0.9 percent gain.

The November increase was led by a solid advance in homebuilding, which rose 1 percent from October as strength in single-family construction offset weakness in apartment building.

Non-residential construction rebounded 0.9 percent in November after declining four of the last five months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Government construction posted a modest 0.2 percent increase after much bigger gains in the previous three months. Federal construction spending plunged 4.8 percent, the biggest drop in five months. That weakness was offset by a 0.7 percent rise in state and local construction.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video