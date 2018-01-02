Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in his Statehouse office, in Topeka, Kan. Brownback says he's not resigning before he's confirmed to an ambassador's post by the U.S. Senate and will give the next State of the State address.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in his Statehouse office, in Topeka, Kan. Brownback says he's not resigning before he's confirmed to an ambassador's post by the U.S. Senate and will give the next State of the State address. John Hanna AP Photo
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in his Statehouse office, in Topeka, Kan. Brownback says he's not resigning before he's confirmed to an ambassador's post by the U.S. Senate and will give the next State of the State address. John Hanna AP Photo

National & International

Brownback to deliver budget, school finance plan, not Colyer

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 05:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he'll deliver budget and school funding proposals next week and won't resign before he's confirmed by the U.S. Senate to an ambassador's post.

Brownback said during an Associated Press interview Tuesday that he'll give the annual State of the State address Jan. 9.

He also said the budget and school funding proposals will be his, though Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer had more input than usual.

President Donald Trump nominated Brownback in July for U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The Senate didn't vote on his nomination by the end of the year, but Brownback said he expects his appointment to be resubmitted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Colyer's influence on budget matters and his appointment of a Cabinet secretary in November prompted questions about whether Brownback had ceded some power.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video