VT officials want to crackdown on cheap booze from NH

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 08:48 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials fed up with residents bringing in cheap booze from New Hampshire want heavier penalties for trafficking booze.

Commissioner of Liquor Control Patrick Delaney tells Vermont Public Radio that tax-free alcohol from the Granite State has created a bootlegger's route from New Hampshire to New York, where excise taxes on booze are especially high.

Delaney says his enforcement officers have seized two such shipments in the last six months. Both involved tens of thousands of dollars of liquor.

It's unclear how prevalent such shipments are, but he said the $1,000 fine isn't a sufficient deterrent. He's asking state lawmakers to boost the fine to $5,000.

Vermonters are permitted to bring up to 9 liters of distilled spirits across state lines. That's the equivalent of one case of 750-milliliter bottles.

