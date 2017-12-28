National & International

Range Resources and Synchrony rise while JB Hunt stumbles

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 03:57 PM

NEW YORK

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Range Resources Corp., up 65 cents to $17.61

Natural gas companies continued to rise as cold weather boosted the price of natural gas.

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc., down 23 cents to $115.24

The trucking company gave a weak fourth-quarter profit forecast and said it will take $40 million in one-time charges.

Royal Gold Inc., down $4.68 to $82.05

The precious metals royalty company said operations at a mine in Canada have been suspended because of a lack of water.

Synchrony Financial, up 37 cents to $38.97

Banks and financial companies moved higher as interest rates recovered from a steep drop on Wednesday.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 58 cents to $19.27

Copper prices continued to climb and reached their highest levels in about four years.

Ascena Retailer Group Inc., down 3 cents to $2.38

Retailers gave back some of their recent gains after a strong holiday-season rally.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, down 80 cents to $8.05

The oil and solvents processor reported disappointing third-quarter results.

KLA-Tencor Corp., up 57 cents to $107.85

Technology companies continued a modest recovery after several days of losses.

