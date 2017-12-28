National & International

Group offering $200K to help Michigan city land brewery

December 28, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.

A development group is offering up to $200,000 to help attract a brewery or distillery to a southern Michigan city.

Battle Creek's downtown has lacked any brewpubs or distilleries since the last one shut down in August. City development director John Hart tells WOOD-TV that several downtown buildings are currently vacant and available for such projects.

Battle Creek Unlimited president Joe Sobieralski says the nonprofit group is open to helping a brewer or distiller with buying equipment or leasing a building.

The group has several minimum qualifications, including a requirement that applicants show they have the ability to secure capital beyond the awarded money.

