Christie orders towns to accept 2018 tax prepayments

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed an executive order Wednesday requiring towns to accept property tax prepayments for 2018.
Many state residents are scrambling to pay their taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions goes into effect. That provision is part of a tax reform law signed by GOP President Donald Trump this month.
New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.
In Hoboken, a city spokesman said more than 1,400 people had paid their 2018 property taxes through last week, about 10 times more than made similar payments last year.
Christie's order takes effect immediately. It directed towns to accept prepayments through Dec. 31 and mentioned that "not all municipalities have committed to assisting their resident taxpayers."
Christie, who is term-limited, has less than a month left in office. He and other state lawmakers have proposed letting New Jersey taxpayers write off their property taxes on state returns in light of Congress' newly passed tax package. Currently, residents can't do that.
Last week, he said his administration estimated the cost would be from $150 million to $170 million.
Christie stopped short of saying whether he would push the measure in his remaining time. He leaves office Jan. 16.
