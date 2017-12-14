As Olympics near, South Korea agonizes over post-Games costs

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is still under construction in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As officials prepare for the winter games in and around the small mountain town of Pyeongchang, there are lingering worries over the huge financial burden facing one of the nation’s poorest regions. Local officials hope that the Games will provide a badly needed economic boost by marking the area as a world-class tourist destination. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo