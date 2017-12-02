National & International

Battle for leadership continues at consumer agency

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:51 PM



WASHINGTON

One contender to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will keep fighting to get the job after suffering a legal setback.

In court papers filed Friday, Leandra English says she will seek a preliminary injunction in her quest to block the man President Donald Trump tapped to run the nation's top financial watchdog agency, Mick Mulvaney.

English is the bureau's deputy director and was chosen to run the agency on an acting basis by outgoing director Richard Cordray, an Obama administration appointee. But Trump picked Mulvaney, the federal budget director, creating a leadership crisis.

English went to court to keep Mulvaney from becoming acting director. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled against her last Tuesday. In the new filing, English says she will file for a preliminary injunction by Tuesday, Dec. 5.

