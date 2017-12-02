National & International

Vermont's Republican governor opposes GOP tax bill

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:24 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's Republican governor says he thinks the state will be "on the losing end" of the GOP's proposed tax overhaul.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday he would not have voted for the bill if he were in the Senate.

Scott said he thought Senate Republicans should have kept the health care debate separate from taxes.

Unlike the bill passed by the House, the Senate measure would end the requirement in President Barack Obama's health care law that people pay a tax penalty if they don't buy health insurance.

The Senate passed its version of tax legislation early Saturday.

