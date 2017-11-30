FILE - In this Oct 24, 2007 file photo, a portion of a neighborhood is seen in the Rancho Bernado area of San Diego after a wildfire moved through the area destroying hundred of houses in its path. The California Public Utilities Commissions has voted to have San Diego utility shareholders, not ratepayers pay $379 million in costs from three 2007 deadly blazes ignited by power lines.
FILE - In this Oct 24, 2007 file photo, a portion of a neighborhood is seen in the Rancho Bernado area of San Diego after a wildfire moved through the area destroying hundred of houses in its path. The California Public Utilities Commissions has voted to have San Diego utility shareholders, not ratepayers pay $379 million in costs from three 2007 deadly blazes ignited by power lines. Kevork Djansezian, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct 24, 2007 file photo, a portion of a neighborhood is seen in the Rancho Bernado area of San Diego after a wildfire moved through the area destroying hundred of houses in its path. The California Public Utilities Commissions has voted to have San Diego utility shareholders, not ratepayers pay $379 million in costs from three 2007 deadly blazes ignited by power lines. Kevork Djansezian, file AP Photo

National & International

Regulators: Utility shareholders to pay $379M in fire costs

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:28 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to have San Diego utility shareholders, not ratepayers pay $379 million in costs from three 2007 deadly blazes ignited by power lines.

Regulators on Thursday voted unanimously to uphold an August decision by two administrative law judges who concluded that San Diego Gas & Electric did not act reasonably in managing its equipment and thus could not pass along costs to ratepayers.

Cal Fire and PUC investigators concluded that three October 2007 blazes in San Diego County were caused by San Diego Gas & Electric's electrified wires.

The three fires destroyed more than 1,300 homes, killed two people and injured 40 firefighters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video