Maine Sen. Collins not ready to commit to GOP tax overhaul

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she needs to know more details about amendments on the Senate floor before she can support a GOP tax overhaul.

Collins told reporters Tuesday that she has "a lot of concerns" that she wants to fix.

One sticking point is elimination of the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Collins wants an exception to let homeowners deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes. She would make up the estimated $146 billion in lost revenue by keeping the personal income tax rate for the wealthiest earners at 39.6 percent and making a smaller cut in the corporate tax rate.

Collins isn't afraid to buck her party. She was one of three Republican senators who sunk the Republican Senate health care bill.

