National & International

State approves $57M in aid to 13 businesses

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

The state has authorized nearly $57 million in borrowing for business loans and grants to 13 companies to help spur economic growth, but not everyone is happy.

State Rep. Chris Davis cast the sole vote against the package approved Wednesday by the State Bond Commission. The Ellington Republican told the Hartford Courant that Connecticut is in no position to give financial aid to companies at a time of cuts to social programs.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who heads the bond commission, says companies of all sizes are expanding or relocating in Connecticut.

He says the 13 companies have committed to establishing nearly 1,600 jobs and keeping another 2,949.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The beneficiaries of the state aid include Xerox Inc., the Norwalk-based maker of office equipment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video