National & International

McAuliffe: Metro reform report to be released next week

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a report on reform proposals for the Washington-area's struggling public transit system will be publicly released next week.

The Washington Post says a formal rollout Tuesday will include documents explaining why former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood believes a smaller "reform board" can be created without amendments to an existing compact.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says amendments to the compact are needed first. The state's transportation secretary has also questioned the effectiveness of a smaller board.

The District, Maryland and Virginia subsidize the system's budget. Those jurisdictions all have to agree for Metro to get more money and make other changes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The newspaper has obtained a copy of the report. It says LaHood wants Metro to get additional funding of $500 million a year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video