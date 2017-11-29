National & International

Lawmakers to look at sexual, other harassment policies

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:18 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

JUNEAU, Alaska

Six lawmakers will review sexual and other workplace harassment policies in the Alaska Legislature.

KTOO reports the six lawmakers will give recommendations to the Legislative Council before the start of the legislative session Jan. 16.

Taking part will be Reps. Matt Claman (CLAY'-man) and Charisse Millett, both of Anchorage, and Louise Stutes of Kodiak. The state senators taking part are Cathy Giessel of Anchorage, Anna MacKinnon of Eagle River and Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK'-ee)of Soldotna. All are Republicans, except for Claman, who is a Democrat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video