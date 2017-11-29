National & International

Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:24 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Legislature to approve nearly $7 million to pay for a national ad campaign to bring more workers into Wisconsin.

Walker announced the new marketing effort at a meeting Wednesday of the state chamber of commerce. Walker says the campaign will focus on bringing military veterans and their families to the state as well as young professionals currently living in the Midwest, particularly in cities like Chicago, Detroit and the Twin Cities.

The push to attract more workers comes as Foxconn Technology Group proceeds with its plan to open a display-screen factory in between Milwaukee and Chicago that could employ more than 3,000 people.

Walker says the need for workers goes beyond just Foxconn, but includes all employers across the state.

