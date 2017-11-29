New Mexico moves to rein in predatory lending operations

FILE - This Feb. 3, 2017, file photo shows the Tio Rico Loan Center in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico is moving forward with an overhaul of the storefront lending marketplace that will cap interest rates at an annual 175 percent starting Jan. 1, 2018, while state regulators said Wednesday, Nov. 29, that they will need several more months to write companion regulations that bolster consumer protections and enforcement. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo