In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.
In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme. Terry Gilliam, File AP Photo
In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme. Terry Gilliam, File AP Photo

National & International

Government goes after ex-quarterback's retirement funds

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:45 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Art Schlichter owes more than $2.2 million from judgments against him in two separate criminal cases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday they want money they believe is in Schlichter's two NFL retirement funds.

Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say he promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schlichter's former attorney says he's not familiar with the government's request. A message has been left with a lawyer presenting the NFL retirement funds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video