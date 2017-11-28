In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton points at defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, right, during opening arguments of a trial, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in New York federal court. Denton said Atilla, deputy CEO of Halkbank, was the architect of a "massively successful" scheme to dupe U.S. banks into letting Iran move money around the world. Judge Richard Berman is seated at the bench, background left.
National & International

Turkish-Iranian gold trader set to testify at US trial

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

A wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader is set to testify at a New York trial about how he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.

Prosecutors say Reza Zarrab likely will take the stand Wednesday and will be a key witness against Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Court papers show Zarrab pleaded guilty last month to bank fraud, money laundering and other charges as part of a deal to testify.

Prosecutors say Zarrab and Atilla laundered Iranian oil money in violation of U.S. economic sanctions against Iran. They say the conspiracy involved bribes and kickbacks to high-level officials.

Atilla has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors had kept secret that Zarrab was cooperating in a bid for leniency. Atilla's lawyer says the trial is about Zarrab's crimes.

