Hundreds attend funeral for former US Rep. Maurice Hinchey

Hundreds of mourners have paid their final respects to former U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey, a New York Democrat who served in the statehouse and Congress.
Funeral services for the longtime Hudson Valley congressman were held Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Saugerties (SAW'-ger-teez).
Hinchey died last Wednesday at age 79. He was known for pressing to protect the environment during a career that spanned from the era of the Love Canal toxic waste site to the recent debate over natural gas fracking.
Hinchey had been battling a terminal neurological disorder.
He was remembered during the service as a devoted family man, a die-hard New York Yankees fan and a dedicated public official who served 20 years in Congress and 18 years in the Assembly representing constituents in the Hudson Valley.
