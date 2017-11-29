National & International

Hundreds attend funeral for former US Rep. Maurice Hinchey

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:16 PM

SAUGERTIES, N.Y.

Hundreds of mourners have paid their final respects to former U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey, a New York Democrat who served in the statehouse and Congress.

Funeral services for the longtime Hudson Valley congressman were held Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Saugerties (SAW'-ger-teez).

Hinchey died last Wednesday at age 79. He was known for pressing to protect the environment during a career that spanned from the era of the Love Canal toxic waste site to the recent debate over natural gas fracking.

Hinchey had been battling a terminal neurological disorder.

He was remembered during the service as a devoted family man, a die-hard New York Yankees fan and a dedicated public official who served 20 years in Congress and 18 years in the Assembly representing constituents in the Hudson Valley.

