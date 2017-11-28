National & International

Vermont gov requests federal disaster funds for 10 counties

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:50 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has made a request for federal disaster funds to assist communities and public utilities in 10 counties in paying for repairs to public roads and bridges damaged in storms last month.

Scott, a Republican, said damage to the state's power grid was extensive in the storm on Oct. 29 and 30. He said several communities spent days clearing debris, and that cut into public works budgets.

A Preliminary Damage Assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage, far exceeding the $1 million minimum Vermont must show to be considered for a disaster declaration.

Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, and Windham counties each exceeded the $3.68 per capita threshold needed to qualify communities and public utilities for assistance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video