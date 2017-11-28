Vermont gov requests federal disaster funds for 10 counties

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has made a request for federal disaster funds to assist communities and public utilities in 10 counties in paying for repairs to public roads and bridges damaged in storms last month.
Scott, a Republican, said damage to the state's power grid was extensive in the storm on Oct. 29 and 30. He said several communities spent days clearing debris, and that cut into public works budgets.
A Preliminary Damage Assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage, far exceeding the $1 million minimum Vermont must show to be considered for a disaster declaration.
Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, and Windham counties each exceeded the $3.68 per capita threshold needed to qualify communities and public utilities for assistance.
