Bipartisan NY lawmakers strive to retain key tax deduction

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:09 PM

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.

A bipartisan contingent of suburban New York congressmen says there is still hope Washington lawmakers can save the deduction for state and local taxes.

Republicans Peter King and Lee Zeldin and Democrat Tom Suozzi (SWAH'-zee) all voted this month against a House bill that caps the deduction at $10,000. They say a bill being debated by the Senate eliminates the deduction entirely.

Ultimately, the House and Senate bills will be consolidated. The lawmakers say that's where hope lies in keeping the deduction alive.

The lawmakers joined local elected officials and business leaders on Tuesday outside an IRS office on Long Island. They all agreed losing the deduction for local taxpayers could have dire consequences.

A business group estimates Long Island would lose $2.7 billion if the deduction were eliminated.

