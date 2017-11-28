National & International

Market owner will plead guilty to fraud charges

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:49 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

The former owner of a Portland, Maine, market is scheduled to plead guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the federal government.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has reached an agreement with 40-year-old Ali Ratib Daham, and he will plead guilty to three counts Tuesday. Federal officials will dismiss 22 of his 25 counts, but he still faces up to 20 years in prison for the remaining charges.

As a result of the guilty plea, Daham could also be deported from the country.

Daham's attorney confirmed Monday he plans to plead guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Portland police say that between 2011 and 2016 Daham and his brother transferred millions from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into a private account.

His younger brother faces similar charges and is expected in court next year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video