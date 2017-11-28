Market owner will plead guilty to fraud charges

The former owner of a Portland, Maine, market is scheduled to plead guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the federal government.
The U.S. Attorney's Office has reached an agreement with 40-year-old Ali Ratib Daham, and he will plead guilty to three counts Tuesday. Federal officials will dismiss 22 of his 25 counts, but he still faces up to 20 years in prison for the remaining charges.
As a result of the guilty plea, Daham could also be deported from the country.
Daham's attorney confirmed Monday he plans to plead guilty.
Portland police say that between 2011 and 2016 Daham and his brother transferred millions from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into a private account.
His younger brother faces similar charges and is expected in court next year.
