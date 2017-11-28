National & International

4 charged after Mississippi chase that included gunfire

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:46 AM

MERIDIAN, Miss.

Four people in Mississippi are charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after a car chase that included gunfire.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billie Sollie tells local news outlets that a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday in Meridian with four men inside.

The car sped away, and Sollie says at least two men shot at the deputy as he chased the vehicle for more than 3 miles (5 kilometers). The deputy wasn't injured, and Sollie says he didn't shoot back, but bullets hit the police cruiser.

Sollie says those charged are 18-year-old Samuel M. Robinson of Decatur and three juveniles who will be charged as adults. It was not immediately clear whether the four are represented by attorneys.

