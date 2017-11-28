National & International

Teacher pay petition drive falls short of needed signatures

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:40 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

Officials in Oklahoma City say a proposal calling for a temporary city income tax to fund teacher pay increases has fallen short of the signatures needed to qualify for a citywide vote.

The Oklahoma City Clerk's office said Monday that Save OKC Schools turned in 9,090 valid signatures — about 3,000 short of the 11,991 needed. The proposal calls for a temporary, 0.5 percent income tax in Oklahoma City, which the group says would raise about $50 million annually for teacher pay.

According to The Oklahoman , the tax would sunset in four years, and people living near or below the poverty line would be exempt.

The initiative drive came after lawmakers failed to fund teacher pay increases in the most recent special legislative session.

